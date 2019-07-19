Fairfax County officials will hold an information meeting on July 31 for those seeking to become resident curators for the Ellmore Farmhouse in Herndon.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the office of Supervisor Catherine Hudgins (D-Hunter Mill) at 1801 Cameron Glen Drive in Reston.
The meeting provides an opportunity for applicants to present their proposals to the evaluation team in a public forum.
The two-story, 3,300-square-foot property, located on West Ox Road, was constructed in the 1890s and served as a working dairy farm for more than 50 years. It was acquired by the Fairfax County Park Authority in 2001.
Additional meetings of the evaluation team will be held on Sept. 5 and 12 in Fairfax. Those meetings will be open to the public, but no public comment will be taken.
The resident-curator program aims to provide an opportunity for individuals, non-profit and for-profit organizations to secure long-term lease on properties owned by the Park Authority. The curator leases are without charge in exchange for a financial commitment toward rehabilitation of the site.
For information on the resident-curator program, see the Website at https://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/resident-curator-program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.