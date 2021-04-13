[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Fairfax County Department of Public Works and Environmental Services is hosting an online community meeting to discuss the latest updates on the Little Pimmit Run/Chesterbrook Road Stream Restoration Project on Thursday, April 22 at 7 p.m.
In the spring of 2020, Wetland Studies and Solutions Inc. started the initial survey and assessment field work. The assessment phase and preliminary design are now complete for the stream channel.
For questions or additional information, including a link to the meeting, contact project manager Fred Wilkins at fred.wilkins@fairfaxcounty.gov or (703) 509-0511.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.