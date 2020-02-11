Fairfax County staff members are inviting the public to attend a Feb. 20 community meeting regarding the proposed comprehensive-plan amendment for the property located at 9439 Leesburg Pike, now operating as Wolf Trap Nursery.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the cafeteria of Colvin Run Elementary School, 1400 Trap Road in the Vienna area.
The 6.72-acre nursery site currently is planned for residential use at a density of 1-2 dwelling units per acre. The proposed plan amendment proposes would add an option for a 172-bed, approximately 191,000-square-foot continuing-care facility.
The developer’s representative will provide an update and staff will present their preliminary recommendations, based on review and analysis of the proposed plan amendment. The amendment currently is scheduled for public hearings at the Fairfax County Planning Commission public hearing on March 18 and Board of Supervisors on May 5.
To learn more about the proposed amendment, visit www.fairfaxcounty.gov/planning-development/plan-amendments/2019-ii-m1.
