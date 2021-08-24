[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The McLean Community Center (MCC) Governing Board will hold two in-person meetings in September to discuss the center’s proposed fiscal 2023 budget.
MCC is seeking input and suggestions on the budget from residents of Dranesville Small District 1-A, who pay a real-estate surcharge to support the center. The 2023 fiscal year begins July 1, 2022.
The first budgetary meeting will be of the Finance Committee Meeting of the Whole, which will convene Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m. Finance Committee Chair Shivani Saboo will chair the meeting, during which the full board will work on the budget. Departmental and consolidated budget proposals will include a review of fiscal 2021 year-end actual figures, the current fiscal 2022 budget and new proposals for the following fiscal year.
The preliminary consolidated budget will be posted on the center’s Website, www.mcleancenter.org, and will be available at the center’s reception desk a week prior to the second meeting, a public hearing on Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m., which will let residents review and comment on the budget proposal.
Center officials ask residents of Small District 1A-Dranesville who wish to speak at the hearing to call (703) 790-0123 to have their names placed on the speakers’ list.
In addition, written comments may be mailed to the Governing Board care of the McLean Community Center, 1234 Ingleside Ave., McLean, Va. 22101. Comments also may be e-mailed to MCC executive director Daniel Singh at daniel.singh@fairfaxcounty.gov.
Residents can continue to submit written comments after the public hearing through Oct. 25. The board is slated to approve the fiscal 2023 budget on Oct. 27 at 6:30 p.m. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors will approve the final budget in spring 2022.
All meetings of the Governing Board are open to the public and held at the community center. For more information, call the center at (703) 790-0123 or visit the center’s Website, www.mcleancenter.org.
