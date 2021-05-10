[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
American Legion Post 270 in McLean invites the public to attend its annual Memorial Day service on May 31 at 11 a.m. at the legion’s memorial garden near McLean High School’s Davidson Road entrance.
This year’s keynote speaker will be retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Dale Vesser, an Idaho native who spent more than 500 days in the jungle when fighting in the Vietnam War. A West Point graduate and Rhodes scholar, Vesser later in his military career selected weapons and equipment, did program budgeting and analysis, and provided advice on nuclear-arms control.
Vesser subsequently served at the top of the civilian Senior Executive Service under both Republican and Democratic presidential administrations and helped implement the Goldwater-Nichols Act, which strengthened civilian oversight of military planning.
Organizers expect the Memorial Day ceremony also will draw post members who have fought in every war from World War II onward, as well as local police, firefighters and elected officials. Flags for Heroes, a program sponsored by the Rotary Clubs of Tysons Corner and McLean, also will participate.
The service will be followed by an open house at Post 270, located at 1355 Balls Hill Road in McLean. Wreaths Across America will bring an informational van to the post’s open house.
