A quiz-bowl team from Longfellow Middle School finished second in the nation in the 2021 Middle School National Championship Tournament, held online the weekend of May 1.
Longfellow’s “A” team made it 20 rounds into the competition before losing to the eventual champion, the “A” team from Winston Churchill Middle School of Carmichael, Calif. The Longfellow team earlier had defeated the Churchill team, 330-270, in a 16th-round match.
Longfellow’s team included Deven Hagen, Abigail Lee, Ryan McKenzie and Anthony Zhao. Hagen was honored as a competition all-star for answering 71 toss-up questions in the preliminary rounds.
Longfellow’s “B” team made it 15 rounds in the competition before losing to a team from San Jose, Calif. Team members included Aarushi Kanigicherla, Hudson Keeler, Edward Lin and Sarah Trainer.
Both Longfellow teams were coached by Eugene Huang. They were among five teams from Virginia competing among 111 middle-school squads nationally.
