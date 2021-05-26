[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The CQuestrators, a team of two middle-schoolers from Oakton – Veda Murthy (from Rachel Carson Middle School) and Varsha Gunda (Nysmith School) – recently competed in eCybermission, an Army-based competition geared towards promoting self-discovery and the real-life applications of STEM.
After winning the state competition, the team advanced and took first place in its category in the Northeast Regionals. They will compete in the upcoming eCybermission national tournament.
The problem the team tackled was the excess carbon emissions in urban environments. The CQuestrators have developed a solution by harnessing a major carbon sink: the soil.
The duo conducted several experiments and developed an eco-friendly solution called the Carbon Sink Pellets, effective carbon-dioxide-absorbing materials, and when added to the soil it not only helps with carbon-dioxide absorption, but also enrichs the nutrient properties in the soil.
The CQuestrators have received a STEM-in-action grant from eCybermission to implement their solution in schools and local gardens.
In 2019, about 36.8 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide was produced globally. Urban cities accounted for more than 70 percent of global emissions.
