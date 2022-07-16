The latest batch of Fairfax County Public Schools students have been named National Merit Scholarship recipients.
Recipients from the Sun Gazette coverage area, with their planned field of study in parentheses, include:
– William Graf of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology (undecided), National Merit Bowdoin College Scholarship.
– Hai Lun Bian of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology (computer science), National Merit University of Maryland Scholarship.
– John Kim of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology (computer science), National Merit University of Maryland Scholarship.
– Arjun Jagdeesh of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology (medicine), National Merit Virginia Commonwealth University Scholarship.
– Nathaniel Garcia of McLean High School (psychology), National Merit Pomona College Scholarship.
– Kelvin Yan of McLean High School (computer science), National Merit University of Florida Scholarship.
College-sponsored Merit Scholarships provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.
Nationwide, more than 7,200 students have won Merit Scholarship awards in 2022. This is the final group of scholarship recipients for the class of 2022.
