A local resident told Vienna police that as he was driving northbound on Nutley Street, S.W., and approaching Courthouse Road, S.W., on July 3 at 6:35 p.m. he observed another vehicle approaching from behind at high speed.
After both vehicles stopped for the red traffic light, the complainant yelled at the other driver to slow down, and the other motorist allegedly brandished a firearm.
The other driver then reportedly placed the firearm in his lap and verbally threatened the complainant before making a left turn and continued westbound on Courthouse Road.
Officers searched the area, but did not locate the driver, police said.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.