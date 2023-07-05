The McLean Project for the Arts will host its annual MPAartfest on Sunday, Oct. 1, at McLean Central Park.
In its 17th year, MPAartfest transforms the park into a landscape of mini art galleries showcasing and offering for sale the work of juried artists from throughout the Mid-Atlantic.
MPAartfest 2023 is made possible with the help of the McLean Community Center, as well as through partnerships with Fairfax County Park Authority and community and corporate sponsors.
The MPAartfest is a one-day juried fine art and craft show/sale featuring the work of local and regional visual artists. This event is free and features contemporary art, live music, a children’s art walk, food vendors and more. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information visit www.mpaart.org/ or call 703-790-1953.
In addition to presenting MPAartfest, the McLean Project for the Arts (MPA) provides high-quality art exhibitions showcasing the work of established and emerging artists, educational programs, art classes, summer art camps, and ArtReach, an award-winning program serving students in grades kindergarten– 12, seniors and individuals with special needs.
