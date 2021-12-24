[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The McLean Community Center has announced that Daryl Davis, who is making it his life’s work to untangle racism one civil conversation at a time, will be the speaker at its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration, to be held on Sunday, Jan. 16 at 2 p.m. at the Alden Theatre.
Davis was playing in a country band when he met and befriended a member of the Ku Klux Klan. For the ensuing 30 years, he continued to befriend Klansmen, and eventually collected 200 of their robes.
Davis is a boogie-woogie pianist who has played with the likes of B.B. King, Chuck Berry and Jerry Lee Lewis. He has been praised by Living Blues magazine for “his winning combination of technique and abandon, and his vocals are strong and assured.”
The cost is $5 for McLean residents, $10 for others. In addition, the Daryl Davis Band will perform on Friday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. at the center; tickets are $20 for McLean residents, $30 for others.
For tickets for and information on the events, see the Website at www.mcleancenter.org.
