The Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce has announced recipients of its 2022 Good Business Awards, with the honorees to receive accolades on June 23.
The 2022 Lifetime-Achievement honoree is Kevin Reynolds, executive vice president and regional president, director of sales, at United Bank. The 2022 Impact Award honorees are John Allen, regional bank president at Wells Fargo; Lyles Carr, senior vice president at The McCormick Group; and Janet Osborn, East Region leader at Aon Corp.
“In a world dominated by negative headlines and ever-evolving business demands, it can be easy to miss the regular contributions by outstanding leaders to our regional community and economy,” Chamber officials said in announcing honorees. “The Greater Washington Good Business Awards provides us the opportunity to recognize and thank the leaders who, through tireless and ongoing effort, have contributed substantially to improving our region.”
Awards will be presented at a breakfast event at the Ritz-Carlton Tysons Corner, which also will feature the installation of new board officers and directors. For information, see the Website at https://novachamber.org.
