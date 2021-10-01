[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Northern Virginia was responsible for nearly half the jobs regained across the commonwealth over the past year, according to new data from the Virginia Employment Commission.
The local region saw a bump up of 40,400 jobs (2.8 percent) in total non-farm employment between August 2020 and August 2021, according to figures reported Sept. 29.
That’s 48.5 percent of the 82,500-job increase reported statewide during the same period.
In August, Northern Virginia had non-farm employment of 1,476,800 people, compared to 1,436,400 a year before. Statewide, the August 2021 total of 3,913,200 was up from 3,830,700 recorded in August 2020.
After Northern Virginia, the biggest year-over-year bumps up in jobs, in raw numbers, came in Hampton Roads (rising 11,400, up 1.5 percent) and Roanoke (up 4,500 jobs, or 2.5 percent).
Over the course of the past year, the private sector in Virginia gained back 97,400 jobs, an increase of 3.1 percent, led by the hard-hit leisure/hospitality sector, which brought back 37,100 jobs, an increase of 12 percent.
The story was different in the public sector, where overall employment in August 2021 was down 14,900 jobs – 2.1 percent – from a year before. Decreases were posted at the federal-, state- and local-government levels.
