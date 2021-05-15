[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The National Park Service and its partner Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts are seeking public input on the future of the Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts.
“To better meet the needs of current and future visitors, we’re proposing several changes to the park’s general management plan – the plan that guides park-management decisions,” National Park Service officials said of the park, which has been a community landmark since 1971.
At issue are several proposed changes to the general management plan of the park, which would allow for:
• Updating Filene Center amenities to meet current industry standards. • Improving traffic flow, adding new parking and building a new pedestrian tunnel. • Improving accessibility for visitors with disabilities. • Improving security. • Building, updating or replacing facilities, including concession stands and restrooms. • Building a new structure to serve visitors. • Adding directional and wayfinding signs. • Expanding opportunities for year-round park use.
Public comment is required to be obtained during the environmental-assessment phase of the plan. An online community meeting is slated for Tuesday, May 25 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. to obtain gather public feedback. (A recording of the meeting will also be available for viewing after the fact.)
Additional comments will be accepted through June 25. For information, see the Website at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/WolfTrapPlan.
