It’s a promotion for the deputy superintendent of Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts, as Ken Bigley has been tapped to the top post.
The announcement was made Oct. 3. Bigley succeeds George Liffert, who was named superintendent at Prince William Forest Park in 2021.
“Ken brings a wealth of leadership experience to this position and has already shown his commitment to working in partnership and engaging communities,” National Park Service National Capital Regional Director Kym Hall said. “Ken’s dedication to the National Park Service mission and appreciation for the unique qualities of Wolf Trap make him a great steward and leader for this special destination.”
As superintendent, Bigley will work with the park’s long-standing partner, Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts, to provide state-of-the-art, memorable performing-arts experiences at the Filene Center and family-friendly activities at the Children’s Theatre-in-the-Woods. He will also lead National Park Service staff in conserving Wolf Trap’s natural landscape for its environmental value and for people to enjoy hiking, birdwatching, educational programs and simply being outside.
Bigley has served as deputy superintendent since 2016, served as acting superintendent since May 2021 and begins his new position immediately.
“Wolf Trap offers incredible opportunities for people to enjoy the arts and nature in a national park,” he said. “I look forward to continuing to work with our exceptional park team and our partners at the Wolf Trap Foundation to preserve Wolf Trap, expand our outreach and programming and connect more people with the outdoors.”
Bigley began his career as a resource assistant with the Student Conservation Association at Carlsbad Caverns National Park (New Mexico) in 1991. He served at many national park sites including Grand Canyon (Arizona), Mammoth Cave (Kentucky), Chamizal (Texas), and Everglades (Florida) before serving with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as a financial specialist and later with the U.S. Forest Service as a budget officer.
He also served as an administrative officer with the National Park Service at Bandelier National Monument (New Mexico), Big Bend National Park (Texas) and, in Virginia, Prince William Forest Park and Manassas National Battlefield Park.
A graduate of Harvard College (undergraduate) and the University of Colorado Denver (graduate), Bigley said he enjoys hiking, history, watching baseball and visiting national parks across the country with his three daughters Kate, Lauren and Sarah, and his wife, Lisa, who works at the National Park Service’s accounting-operations center.
Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts is one of 432 national parks overseen by more than 20,000 National Park Service employees.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.