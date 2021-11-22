[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The National Park Service, in cooperation with the Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts, is seeking public input on proposed changes to the park’s general-management plan, with the comment period open until Dec. 30.
According to Park Service officials, the amendment to the general-management plan would allow the park to:
• Update Filene Center amenities to meet current industry standards.
• Improve traffic flow, parking, and pedestrian circulation.
• Improve accessibility for visitors with disabilities throughout the park. • Improve security.
• Build, update or replace facilities including concession stands and restrooms.
• Add directional and wayfinding signs.
• Expand opportunities for year-round park use.
“Public participation is vital to the planning process,” National Park Service officials said.
For details on the proposal and information on providing comments, see the Website at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/WolfTrapEA.
Located on Trap Road in the Vienna area, Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts dates back to 1971, occupying land donated by Catherine Filene Shouse.
