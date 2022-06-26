A resident living in the 900 block of Timber Lane, S.W., on June 20 requested the Vienna Police Department’s assistance regarding a verbal dispute that had occurred with her neighbor between 8 and 9:21 a.m.
The resident stated that her neighbor often honks her vehicle’s horn at vehicles she believes are speeding past her house or squirrels in her yard.
The resident added that the neighbor abruptly awakened her family that morning with the honking.
Officers requested that the neighbor stop using her vehicle’s horn in that manner.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
