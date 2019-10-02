Fairfax County supervisors on Sept. 24 added to the inventory of athletic fields in Tysons by unanimously approving a proposal by PS Business Parks LP to build a field at 8229 Boone Blvd.
The 330-by-180-foot, publicly accessible field will have synthetic turf, 15-foot overruns and a containment area up to 24 feet tall to keep balls from exiting the site.
The field will be used for regulation games for ages 12 and under, plus practice by adults. Located on 2.49 acres, the field will replace a planned extended-stay hotel that never was built at the site.
The field will have lighting, an equipment-storage shed and at least 25 parking spaces that would be shared with a nearby office building. Spectators will benefit from two sets of bleachers, plus benches, bicycle racks and portable toilets.
The field’s construction will fulfill a proffer from The Mile, a nearly 3.05-million-square-foot project being developed by the applicant on 38.8 acres to the north in Tysons. That development generated the need for 0.68 athletic fields, under the Tysons comprehensive plan.
The Fairfax County Park Authority will schedule the field’s usage and operate it from 5 to 11 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends. The applicant will retain ownership of the field and if company officials decide to redevelop the site, they will have to construct another athletic field, county planning staff said.
