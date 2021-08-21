[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Total employment in Fairfax County declined about 4 percent during the first year of the COVID crisis, rebounding better than the national average, according to new federal data.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Aug. 19 that Fairfax’s employment base of 594,500 in the first quarter of 2021 was down 3.8 percent from a year before, compared to a national year-over-year decline of 4.5 percent.
Fairfax was among 324 of the nation’s 343 largest counties that posted a year-over-year decline in total employment. Figures represent those employed within a jurisdiction, regardless or where they live, and provide a different economic indicator than monthly unemployment data, which focus on individuals’ places of residence.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics uses data compiled from unemployment figures reported by businesses to come up with its quarterly jobs report. The first-quarter report includes data from March 2020, before the economic impact of the pandemic and resulting government-imposed economic lockdowns hit hardest, and then from March 2021.
Nationally, employment during the first quarter stood at 140.46 million, down 4.5 percent from a year ago.
Among other Virginia jurisdictions included in the quarterly report:
• Employment in Henrico County was 180,000, down 5.2 percent. • Employment in Loudoun County was 166,800, down 5.3 percent. • Employment in Arlington was 170,200, down 8.3 percent. • Employment in Virginia Beach was 167,600, down 4.5 percent. • Employment in Richmond was 147,000, down 6.8 percent. • Employment in Norfolk was 131,900, down 5.9 percent. • Employment in Chesterfield County was 131,800, down 3.8 percent. • Employment in Prince William County was 126,500, down 4 percent. • Employment in Newport News was 100,000, down 3.9 percent. • Employment in Chesapeake was 99,600, down 4.8 percent. • Employment in Alexandria was 82,300, down 7.2 percent. (Virginia cities are included in the rankings because, unique among the 50 states, they are independent of surrounding counties.)
Across the nation, 312 of the 343 largest counties saw increases in average weekly wages, but that is somewhat illusory, because the pandemic’s impact disproportionately caused joblessness among lower-wage workers, boosting the average wage even if those still employed were not seeing bigger paychecks.
In the first quarter of 2021, the average weekly wage of $1,289 nationally was up 5.6 percent from a year before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.