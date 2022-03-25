Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville), Fairfax County Park Authority executive director Jai Cole and leaders of the non-profit Great Falls Grange Foundation will hold a signing ceremony Monday, April 4 at 6:30 p.m. to finalize a public-private partnership.
The event initially was slated for March 12, but was canceled due to inclement weather.
The ceremony will occur in front of the Great Falls Grange, 9818 Georgetown Pike, and officials encourage the public to attend. Seating will be provided and refreshments will follow. Great Falls Grange Foundation co-presidents Jorge Adeler and Gary Pan, with the Great Falls Rotary Club, as well as other founding board member representatives from the Great Falls Citizens Association and Great Falls Optimist Club, will participate.
Foundation leaders will sign an agreement with the Park Authority to operate the Grange and the adjacent historic schoolhouse for private and community events, investing the proceeds into internal building improvements and new landscaping.
Officials see this partnership as a prototype for countywide application and hope it eventually will result in a self-supporting community center for Great Falls.
For updates and other details about the meeting, go to https://gfgrange.org.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
