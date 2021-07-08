[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Shepherd’s Center of Northern Virginia board of directors has named Carolyn Pennington as the nonprofit’s new executive director.
“Carolyn is a longtime Northern Virginian with deep roots in the community and an extraordinary array of contacts throughout the area,” said Scott Schroth, chairman of the organization’s board.
Pennington has been a committed supporter of the group for many years and has an extensive background in senior-living services, he said “We welcome her to our team as we strive to create ‘A World Without Loneliness,’” Schroth said.
The center’s interim executive director, Jayne Young, said she was eager to pass the baton to Pennington.
“She is coming to us with a wealth of knowledge and experience in serving older adults,” Young said. “Carolyn will bring an awareness and great compassion to her new role.”
Pennington was bought up in Vienna and now lives in Reston. She has worked in Great Falls and has associations with Dementia Friendly Herndon and the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, along with other local community and professional networks that support older adults.
Pennington lives with her husband and daughter, who all love traveling together and doing anything outdoors.
Founded in 1998 and celebrating its 23rd anniversary this year, the Shepherd’s Center of Northern Virginia is a volunteer-based nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and supporting independent living for adults (age 50 and older) to age in place.
To volunteer, donate or learn more about how to help with the group’s mission, visit www.scnova.org, call (703) 281-0538 or send an e-mail to office@scnova.org.
