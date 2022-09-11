Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid will host community conversations across the school division through November to get to know various communities.
School officials are scheduling events at high schools in each pyramid from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Here are the dates for Dranesville District students’ pyramids:
• Monday, Sept. 19: Herndon High School. • Tuesday, Sept. 20: Westfield High School. • Thursday, Sept. 22: George C. Marshall High School. • Monday, Oct. 26: Langley High School.
Schools will share registration information with families and employees in advance of each event. Interpretation services, child care and light refreshments will be provided.
For more information and the full list of events that have been scheduled, visit www.fcps.edu and search for “superintendent community conversations.”
