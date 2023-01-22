The Community Foundation for Northern Virginia had announced grants totaling more than $200,000 made to organizations through multiple discretionary funds, including the Afghan Refugee and Resettlement Fund, Business Women’s Giving Circle, Healthy Kids Mental Health Grants, the Loudoun Impact Fund and the Micron Opportunity Fund.
Grant support aims to boost educational opportunities, increase access to social and economic support, and help strengthen community resilience for residents across the region.
“With this work, the girls will be connected with a mentorship ecosystem of female environmental professionals ranging from conservation-science majors, to leaders in environmental engineering, scientific research, environmental agency and nonprofit management, and eco-entrepreneurship,” said Sari Carp, executive director of Sustainability Matters, which received a Business Women’s Giving Circle (BWGC) grant.
“This will give dozens of high school girls in Northern Virginia crucial real-world experience and networks,” Carp said.
