Richard Golinowski, a 26-year veteran of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority staff, has been named vice president and airport manager at Washington Dulles International Airport.
The appointment will take effect later this month, when the current airport manager, Mike Stewart, departs for an aviation position in downstate Virginia.
During his service with the authority, Golinowski has served in a variety of key roles, most recently as vice president of operations support.
Opened in 1962 and named for former U.S. Secretary of State John Foster Dulles (“Washington” was added in 1984), Dulles Airport sits on 11,184 acres (with about 3,800 acres used for aircraft operations) and has 113 airline gates. The airport has four runways – with a fifth planned for the future – and parking for up to 24,000 vehicles.
When constructed, the airport was designed to accommodate 6 million passengers per year. Despite challenges attracting passengers in its early days due to a location that was seen as far removed from much of the Washington region, the passenger count started in the 1980s to grow exponentially. Since early 2020, that figure has been cut significantly due to COVID.
An engineering graduate of Virginia Tech, Golinowski brings more than three decades of engineering and operational leadership to his new position, including overseeing Reagan National Airport’s engineering and maintenance department for 13 years.
Authority CEO Jack Potter also announced that Christopher Paolino, deputy vice president for strategy and business transformation and performance, will assume Golinowski’s current duties in operations support, and that Chryssa Westerlund will serve as acting executive vice president and chief revenue officer following the upcoming retirement of Jerome Davis, who has held the position for seven years.
At the authority’s Sept. 13 meeting, director Thorn Pozen was elected as vice chair to serve through the end of 2021.
The position became vacant when MWAA chair Earl Adams Jr. left the board in July. William Sudow, who had been serving as vice chair, moved into that leadership position.
The authority’s 2022 officers – chair, vice chair and secretary – will be elected in November.
