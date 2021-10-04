[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Vienna Presbyterian Church has welcomed Rev. Dr. Hope Italiano Lee as its new lead pastor. Her first service in the role was Oct. 4.
Rev. Dr. Lee is a seasoned leader who has served congregations in Georgia, Pennsylvania and Florida. Most recently, she was the lead pastor at Kirkwood Presbyterian Church in Bradenton, Fla.
“We are so excited to welcome a pastoral leader of Hope’s caliber to Vienna Presbyterian Church,” said the co-chairs of the pastor-nominating committee, John Hall and Yvonne Malloy. “Her engaging, open style both in preaching and interacting with people of all backgrounds was what inspired our call for her to be our next lead pastor.”
Lee holds a doctor of ministry degree from Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary as well as a master of divinity degree from Columbia Theological Seminary. She and her husband, Sung Lee, have three children: Anna, Peter and Maria.
“We don’t take ourselves too seriously,” she said of her family, “[but] we do take the Gospel seriously. And we try to live our lives in a way that carries the hope of Christ out into the world through our everyday living. We consistently seek to ‘be the church’ wherever we find ourselves.”
“We are living in a world that is desperately seeking to be transformed,” she said. “I can’t wait to serve with the people of Vienna Presbyterian Church as we seek that transformation together for the people of Northern Virginia through the hope of Jesus Christ.”
For information on the church, see the Website at www.viennapres.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.