Stephanie Leedom, the new director of the Fairfax County Park Authority’s Park Planning and Development Division, is eager to make the county’s parks more accessible to residents in all communities.
“One of the things I’m learning quickly is there are a few very vocal voices across the county and we tend to focus our attention on those with the funds available and the loudest voices,” Leedom said. “But how can we reach out to the communities that are under-served and provide amenities and programs to parks and public spaces?”
Leedom assumed her new duties Aug. 24, succeeding David Bowden, who led the Park Authority’s planning efforts for more than two decades before retiring.
During her first four months on the job, Leedom has spent more time listening than talking and developing relationships with her staff, the Park Authority Board and other parts of the county government.
“I’ve been seeking out where opportunities are and what the pain points are,” said Leedom, an Oakton resident.
Leedom also has been visiting parks across the county, examining land-acquisition opportunities and considering how to bring more people into parks, not only for active recreation but also for contemplative purposes.
“I think that one of the things that’s been missing, especially during this time of the pandemic, is how to connect with people,” she said. “Parks are such a great resource for that, to bring people together.”
Big projects on her plate include the upcoming renovation of the Audrey Moore RECenter and construction of the Mount Vernon RECenter and Sully Woodlands Stewardship Education Center at Ellanor C. Lawrence Park.
Leedom also hopes to tie together betting the offerings at Grist Mill Park in Mount Vernon and improve its restrooms, shelters, trails and places to congregate. She seeks to balance the park’s natural and developed areas, create “connective tissue” between them and bring out more of the site’s history, she said.
An avid jogger who has run several marathons and one 50-kilometer ultra-marathon (on her 40th birthday), Leedom especially is fond of running on trails at Burke Lake Park and Difficult Run Stream Valley. She also spends plenty of time at Nottoway Park in the Vienna area, where her children play sports, and is fond of Hidden Oaks and Hidden Pond nature centers.
Leedom grew up in Springfield and attended Crestwood and Orange Hunt elementary schools, Irving Middle School and finally West Springfield High. She later earned a bachelor’s degree in architecture from Virginia Tech and a master’s in urban design from the University of Michigan.
She achieved a claim to fame as a elementary-school student in the late 1980s, when she won a writing contest and had the honor of naming Lake Mercer in Springfield. She had written about the history of the Mercer family, which owned that land, and received a $50 savings bond from the late Supervisor Elaine McConnell (R-Springfield).
“Coming back to work in the country has been really rewarding because I do have history here,” she said. “It’s always neat to see that places that were part of my youth are now part of my work. It’s coming full-circle for me.”
Leedom is a licensed architect and fluent in Spanish. While serving in the Peace Corps, she helped localities in Honduras develop parks and public spaces. She returned to the United States and began doing design and construction work for the federal government.
Leedom served as acting division chief for the Western Hemisphere Region of the U.S. Department of State, where she managed large capital projects. She also was a division director in the land development, contract procurement, design and construction of U.S. embassies and consulate compounds.
Leedom is a highly proactive project manager, said Phoenix-based architect Christiana Moss, who worked with her on a project in Honduras in early 2020 for the U.S. State Department.
“Her ability to find consensus and bring people together was very strong on the team,” Moss said. “She was able to organize people very well and get them on the same page communicating, which is especially during these times very difficult.”
Leedom also has considerable insights into design, sustainability and planning, which should serve her well in her Park Authority role, she said.
Park Authority Deputy Director Aimee Vosper said the agency is “extremely happy” to have Leedom at the helm of its Planning and Development Division.
“Her expertise in capital construction, planning and collaboration skills has already had a positive, invigorating impact on the division and the agency,” Vosper said. “Her first 100 days have confirmed the Park Authority has secured a gem. We are lucky to have Stephanie with us as we move into the preparation and implementation of the 2020 bond program that will provide the park system upgrades the residents of the county will continue to benefit from.”
Dawud Abdur-Rahman, development director for the General Services Administration’s National Capital Region, said Leedom was good to work with and very focused.
“She’s a true Spartan woman,” he said, citing her commitment to tasks. “She’s true to her word. She’s an absolute professional. She takes on everything in a very passionate way and she always follows through.”
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
