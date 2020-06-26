New park on horizon for Merrifield area

The Fairfax County Park Authority Board on June 24 approved initial scoping work to develop a new park on the eastern edge of Merrifield.
Hartland Green Park, the conceptual design for which has been in the Park Authority’s master plan since January 2012, would be built on two parcels covering a total of 1.09 acres. The agency in 2006 purchased the sites, which have frontage on Hartland Road and are bordered to the east by Interstate 495, and since has demolished the former residences there.
The approved scoping work will concern site grading, trails, open lawn areas, a picnic area and stormwater management. Park Authority officials estimate it will cost $507,246 for related design, permitting and construction work, the last of which should occur in the second quarter of 2021.
Hartland Green Park likely will not produce additional revenue for the Park Authority, staff said. Officials anticipate annual maintenance costs for the site will increase slightly. The park’s benches likely will cost $4,000 to replace when they are 10 years old, and concrete trails there will need to be replaced after 20 years at a cost of about $55,000, they said.
The park’s master plan also calls for several future improvements, including a multi-use half-court for a variety of athletics, a playground and a skate trail with “skateable art.”
– Brian Trompeter
