The Fairfax County Park Authority will hold a sign-dedication ceremony honoring the contributions of the African-American community at Freedom Hill Park in the Vienna area on Saturday, July 31 at noon.
“Residents of Freedom Hill represented a quintessential American ideal – people of all races and their descendants coming together as one community,” Park Authority officials said.
“This is a story of exceptional local women who made their home near Freedom Hill,” officials said. “The signs recognize the African-American presence, their intermarriage with the local Tauxenent and Pamunkey tribes, and the fact that some of the nearby land was owned by women and people of color at a time when that was a rare thing.”
The dedication is part of Untold Stories, a Park Authority interpretive project.
The park is located at 8531 Old Courthouse Road in Vienna.
