The Fairfax County Park Authority later this month will debut an interpretive exhibit sign honoring Richard Bland Lee (1761-1827) at Sully Historic Site in Chantilly.
Lee served as Northern Virginia’s first representative to Congress and lived at Sully with his wife, Elizabeth. The new sign highlights Lee’s impact on early American life, including his time in Congress; service as a commissioner supervising the reconstruction of buildings in Washington after the War of 1812; and career in the Virginia House of Delegates.
An unveiling is slated for Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 11 a.m. at Sully, located in Chantilly.
The sign was developed in partnership between the Park Authority and the Richard Bland Lee chapter of NSDAC (the National Society of the Daughters of the American Colonists), which funded it. It will be located close to a Civil War Trails sign that is near the gazebo at Sully.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.