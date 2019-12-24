McLean Newcomers and Neighbors will hold a luncheon on Wednesday, Jan. 15 featuring Clare Cushman of the Supreme Court Historical Society addressing Supreme Court food traditions, with recipes.
The event will be held at 11:30 a.m. at Mylo’s Grill, 6238 Old Dominion Drive in McLean.
Registration and payment is required by Jan. 10. For information, see the Website at www.mcleannewcomers.org.
