The annual “Dulles Day” celebration has been canceled for a second year in a row, but leaders at the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said they are hopeful it will return in 2022.
The plan is “to bring back the whole slate of festivities next year,” said Jack Potter, CEO of the authority.
The annual event traditionally is held at Washington Dulles International Airport, bringing out thousands. It was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID concerns.
One part of the festival that did go on, albeit without crowds in attendance, was the annual Plane Pull, held Oct. 23 to raise funds for Special Olympics Virginia.
