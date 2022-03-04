A national nonprofit wants to renovate a historic farmhouse in Herndon to provide programming for people with disabilities.
ServiceSource, a group that provides services to people with physical and/or developmental disabilities in Northern Virginia and across the country, announced in February it plans to begin renovating the historic, 19th century Ellmore Farmhouse, located off West Ox Road at Frying Pan Farm Park in Herndon.
During a Fairfax County Board of Supervisors meeting last month, board members unanimously approved a special use exception allowing the nonprofit to operate the property through the Resident Curator Program. The program allows ServiceSource to lease the property, and in exchange the organization is responsible for the farmhouse’s rehabilitation.
The nonprofit intends to use the circa-1891, 3,300-square-foot farmhouse for special programming for people with disabilities, including attending events, visiting local attractions and therapeutic recreational activities, among other things.
ServiceSource has partnered with Alexandria-based Pizzano Contractors to do the renovations. A spokesperson for the organization said the county still needs to approve final construction plans but estimates construction will be completed in approximately four or five months.
Once complete, this will be ServiceSources’ 10th long-term Community Integration Services program in Northern Virginia. ServiceSource has raised $529,000 of $660,000 to fund the project thus far.
At the February meeting, Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay said he welcomes the program. He called it “a blending of so many important county priorities, historic preservation and access for all in our community.”
