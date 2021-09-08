[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce will present its annual State of Transportation forum on Sept. 23.
The event will feature “an all-star panel discussion” that will feature representatives from the federal and state governments as well as the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission and Northern Virginia Transportation Authority. The keynote speaker will be Tyler Duvall, CEO and co-founder of Cavnue, and the forum will be moderated by former Washington Post staff member Robert McCartney.
The event will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Chamber’s offices in Tysons. Per the organization’s policy, all attendees will be asked to provide proof of COVID vaccination.
The cost is $30 for members, $45 for non-members. For information, see the Website at www.novachamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.