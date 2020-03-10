The divisions have been finalized for the 2020 Northern Virginia Swimming League season and the makeup of Division 1 is a little different this year.
For the first time since 2007, only three McLean-area squads, down from the usual four, with two from Arlington and one from Alexandria.
The three McLean-area Division 1 teams are the four-time defending champion Chesterbrook Tiger Sharks, Tuckahoe Tigers and Highlands Whomping Turtles. The 2019 Division 1 runner-up Overlee Flying Fish and the Donaldson Run Thunderbolts are the two Arlington teams.
Those five are joined by the newcomer Dowden Terrace Dolphins of Alexandria, the 2019 Division 2 champion. The Dolphins return to Division 1 for the first time since 1966.
Donaldson Run won Division 3 last summer and, as a result, jumps to the top spot. Tuckahoe and Highlands return to Division 1 from last summer, as McLean and Wakefield Chapel fall to Division 2.
With the McLean Marlins dropping two Division 2 this summer, only three McLean-area teams remain in the top division.
The Hamlet Green Feet and Langley Wildthings of McLean join the Marlins in Division 2. Division 3 includes Vienna Woods.
Three local teams from the Sun Gazette areas – the Cardinal Hill Cardinals, Oakton Otters and Vienna Aquatic Club Gators – are in Division 4.
The Hunter Mill Sharks are the lone local team in Division 5, and the same for the Lakevale Estates Dolphins in Division 7, the Dunn Loring Dolphins of Division 8, the Great Falls Rapids of Division 10 and the Shouse Village Sharks in Division 13.
The NVSL’s 2020 season begins its Saturday morning regular-season meets June 20 at 9 a.m. and last five weeks. That is followed by individual divisional and all-star meets for two more weeks. The concluding all-star meet is Saturday, Aug. 1 at Springboard pool in Springfield.
The league-wide mid-week all-star relay carnival is scheduled for Wednesday, July 15 at 4 p.m. at McLean’s Hamlet pool.
NOTE: In 2018, there were five McLean-area teams in Division 1 of the NVSL – with Langley joining Chesterbrook, Highlands, McLean and Tuckahoe.
