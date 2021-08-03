Oakcrest School focuses on future as new school year approaches

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Private, all-girls Oakcrest School made it through the worst of the pandemic and is making final preparations for the new school year.
The school, located at 1619 Crowell Road in the Vienna/Reston area, will open classes for sixth- through eighth-graders Sept. 8 and the following day for those in ninth through 12th grades.
Like many local private schools, Oakcrest’s enrollment rose during the pandemic. Officials expect to begin fall classes with about 300 students, up from slightly more than 260 last year. About one-third of Oakcrest students attend its Middle School, the remainder its Upper School.
School leaders still are reviewing updated health protocols and will communicate them to the Oakcrest community once those details are finalized. Oakcrest anticipates providing in-person classes five days per week.
The school last year provided in-person classes both outdoors and indoors, as most classrooms on its new 23-acre campus were large enough to provide sufficient social-distancing with seating.
The pandemic experience reconfirmed school officials’ approach to education, said Miriam Buono, associate head of school for operations.
“We grew even more convinced of the importance of in-person learning and face-to-face interactions with students, faculty and parents,” she said
Oakcrest officials are upbeat about construction of the school’s new athletic center, which is set to begin later this year and be finished in fall 2022.
The athletic center will have:
• Automatic retractable seating for 260 spectators.
• Space for more than 600 people in non-athletic events.
• Floating hardwood floors to reduce possible athletic injuries. • Automatic retractable baskets.
• Spacious locker rooms for home and visiting teams, as well as physical-education classes.
• Five additional classrooms.
• A weight-training and fitness room.
“The athletic center at Oakcrest will provide students and coaches with excellent facilities and resources in support of our unique and women-centered program,” Buono said. “It will be fully integrated with the current campus, providing additional classrooms and commons for a growing enrollment.”
The school’s athletic program is known for training and developing top-performing female athletes who play the game with dignity and character, she said.
“Oakcrest develops young women in mind, body and soul, and the seamless connection of this facility from the East Academic Wing will serve all the aspects of an Oakcrest education, including academics, athletics and student life,” Buono said.
To find out more about the project, visit www.oakcrest.org/giving/dreams-for-her-future-campaign.
