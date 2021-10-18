Oakcrest students embark on public-service projects

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Students, faculty and staff from Oakcrest School descended on 15 different locations across the local region on Oct. 8 as part of the All-School Service Day, a fall tradition.
“The Friday of Fall Spirit Week is a special day at Oakcrest,” said Dean of Students Meghan Hadley. “Our faculty and students recognize that we’ve all been given much and have a responsibility to share for our larger community.”
Among the work done on Oct. 8, students gardened and beautified Riverbend Park, Frying Pan Park, Congressional Cemetery and a number of national monuments. Others sorted supplies for sites such as the Clock Tower Thrift Store and provided child-care services. Members of the Oakcrest orchestra traveled to Sunrise Senior Living Community and performed an outdoor concert for residents.
Working with the student council, Oakcrest students are able to initiate school-based service projects, and school is home to the Service Initiatives Program, an effort comprised of six different monthly service projects coordinated and managed by students.
