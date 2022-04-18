Fairfax County police on April 14 at 9:30 p.m. dispatched officers to the 9400 block of Lee Highway in Oakton after receiving reports of a group of men fighting. When officers arrived, they found a victim suffering from a stab wound to the upper body.
Rescue personnel took the victim to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Officials later upgraded the victim’s condition, but the victim remained hospitalized.
Based on preliminary investigation, the stabbing does not appear to be a random act, police said.
