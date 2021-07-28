[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Greater Oakton Community Association will present “Oakton Day in the Park” on Sunday, Aug. 8 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Oakton Community Park, 2841 Hunter Mill Road.
The event will feature music by Chris Devine, children’s games, storytelling, a look inside the historic Oakton Schoolhouse, trail tours and ice-cream sandwiches ($3) from Scoops2U.
Parking is available at Oakton Library.
For information, see the Website at www.greateroakton.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.