Four Oakton High School students recently participated at the Global Health leaders Conference sponsored by Johns Hopkins University.
The students – Lucy Kim, Sejal Singh, Emily Yu, Rana Ali and Sarah Cortez-De La Cruz – presented talks on various aspects of health at the forum, held online due to the pandemic.
Kim discussed the mechanism of PSGL-1 Restriction when it comes to COVID-19 and other viruses. Singh discussed the issue of gender inequality in health care. Yu discussed the economic impacts of COVID-19 on mental health.
Ali discussed possible solutions to blood shortages and inadequate screening for inections. Cortez-De La Cruz discussed the sigma behind eating disorders globally.
