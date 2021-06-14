Oakwood School embarks on expansion plan

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Fairfax-based Oakwood School marked a major milestone in continuing efforts to provide special education in the region with a June 3 ceremony marking the kickoff of new facilities.
Though planned for some time, the new construction will help accommodate the marked increase in demand by families seeking specialized instruction since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, school officials said, and will enable the school to not only serve more students with learning differences, but support Oakwood School’s commitment to sharing resources and training with the local community.
“It’s exciting to be here to acknowledge this as our foundation building,” said Head of School Lane McIntyre. “The existing school has housed the miracle of Oakwood for 40 years. Inside these walls, thousands of lives have been changed and transformed and we’ve been looking forward to how we can do that in an even better way.”
The ground-breaking ceremony was attended by Oakwood’s founders Bob and Mary McIntyre, members of the national board of directors and board of trustees, faculty and staff, elected officials, Oakwood families and the local community.
With an expected completion date of late 2022, the expansion will feature additional academic breakout spaces and classrooms; a new STEAM [science, technology, engineering, art and music] space; new multipurpose and dining space; as well as a state-of-the-art gymnasium.
“In the next few days, as we pour that concrete, in doing so, it is our symbolic statement that Oakwood intends to carry on the tradition of transforming lives for another 50-plus years,” McIntyre said. “This is more than just a physical foundation; here’s where we’re going to build the future for this next generation.”
For information, see the Website at https://www.oakwoodschool.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.