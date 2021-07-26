[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department units responded July 22 at 7:11 p.m. to a reported house fire in the 9400 block of Brian Jac Lane in Great Falls.
Arriving units found fire showing from the roof of a two-story, single-family home. The department dispatched a water-tanker task force because there were limited fire hydrants in the area. Crews quickly extinguished the fire. No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported, officials said.
No occupants were home at the time of the fire. The fire was discovered when a neighbor saw smoke coming from the rear of the house. Another neighbor called 911. There were working smoke alarms in the home at the time of the fire, officials said.
Fire investigators determined that the blaze was accidental in nature and started in the ceiling above the metal I-beam. A subcontractor had been using an open-flame torch near wood structural members in the ceiling and radiant heat from the welding torch ignited the wood structural members in the ceiling.'Õs occupants, as the house was undergoing a major renovation. The occupants declined assistance offered by the Red Cross. The fire caused about $93,750 worth of damage, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.