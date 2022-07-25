The Old Dominion Cotillion marked its 31st anniversary on July 16 by celebrating the debut of two young women in our community.
The cotillion’s board of directors announced the debut of Miss Amanda Margaret Dorfman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Scott Dorfman of Reston, and Miss Mia Jean Radics, daughter of Ms. Andrea Jean Wardlaw of Alexandria and Mr. Otto Radics of Bupapest, Hungary.
Since its inception, the Old Dominion Cotillion has focused on preparing young ladies for adulthood with grace, poise and a sense of social responsibility. The program culminates with a magical ball held at Westfields Marriott in Chantilly, which gives young ladies the opportunity to replace blue jeans with an elegant gown and truly celebrates a young woman’s transition to a member of society, the organization notes.
The debutantes, dressed in white Cinderella-like ball gowns, were presented by their fathers. After the formal presentation, the Debutantes, their escorts and guests danced the night away.
This year’s Assembly also included a Page, two Future Debutantes and two Post Debutantes, along with active alumnae from classes dating back to 1992.
In addition to learning social graces, participants also participate in many philanthropic activities throughout the social season.
The Old Dominion Cotillion’s philanthropic mission is to provide experiences that encourage social awareness and compassion for the needs of the community. This year, the membership continued a partnership with Harmony at Chantilly, a senior independent, assisted-living and memory-care facility in Herndon, and hosted several events, including a Veterans Day ceremony, St. Patrick’s Day Irish Soda Bread-Baking and Mother’s Day Pink Tea Party.
Established in 1991, the cotillion’s development activities include social graces, dress code and conversation for all occasions, netiquette, interview skills, manners in public places and more. Dance lessons and seminars in stationery and dinner etiquette round out the program.
In addition to enrichment activities, the young women and their families enjoy numerous social events throughout the year.
The program is open to all girls in grades six through 12. Membership is now open for the 2022-23 social season, which begins in September with the Invitational Tea and concludes with the 32nd-anniversary Debutante Ball in July 2023.
If interested in learning more about ODC or to be placed on the invitation list for the Invitational Tea, contact director Lynn Williams at williamslynnd@gmail.com. For more information about the organization, see the Website at http://www.olddominioncotillion.org.
