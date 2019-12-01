Our home-review duties this week take us along a bucolic stretch of Old Dominion Drive, where an all-brick Georgian showplace set on nearly 2.6 acres waits to grab our attention.
Outstanding curb appeal leads us into the delightful home, where large room sizes are perfect for entertaining. Meanwhile, the verdant rear yard features a standout pool area.
It all adds up to a burst of creativity in a location that is hard to top.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,575,000 by Laurie Mensing of Long & Foster Real Estate.
Tall ceilings, large windows and an open traffic flow are hallmarks of the home, and our exploration begins in the dramatic, two-story foyer with its designer chandelier.
The spacious living room with wood-burning fireplace and custom crown moulding is large and inviting, opening to the dining room.
The kitchen is a visual delight and ready to take on any challenges laid down by a serious chef. A center island and top-quality appliances are augmented by lovely views and access to the large rear deck.
The soaring family room is a stunner, with a floor-to-ceiling stone wood-burning fireplace, floor-to-ceiling windows, a designer chandelier and deck access. From this space, you overlook your domains, including the pool.
An ample home office is tucked away off the main traffic flow, perfect to get some work done or to ruminate in serenity.
Upstairs, the master retreat is set back in its own world of solitude (with a separate staircase). The bedroom area is large, there is a sumptuous master bath (with soaking tub) and copious walk-in-closet space.
The walk-out lower level offers a world of opportunities. Currently unfinished and serving up plentiful storage, it has plumbing in place, so should you wish to outfit this level to your specifications, it’s all ready and set to go.
The professional landscaping provides visual appeal all times of year, and the large circular driveway is an added bonus.
The stretch of Old Dominion Drive puts you back in an enclave of serenity and style, while also giving you easy access to all commuting routes.
It’s an opportunity that would be hard to beat.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent.
For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571) 239-8014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.