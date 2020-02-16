Our quest for the best in local real estate this week brings us to the Oakton Glade community, where a stylish 1980s-era home set on a large (nearly half-acre) corner lot with mature trees awaits our inspection.
Three levels of exceptionality lay in wait, and the neighborhood offers friendly appeal and walking paths, and is but a short jaunt to shopping, retail and restaurants. Or just stay at home and enjoy three-tier wooden deck and spacious back and side yards.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $839,000 by Laura Schwartz of McEnearney Associates.
Visually delightful curb appeal provides a fitting introduction to all that will follow beyond the front door, but before dropping in for a visit, enjoy the covered front porch – it’s a keeper!
Hardwood flooring is found throughout the main level, and after a greeting in the foyer, we turn to our left and spy the sunken, vaulted living room with wood-burning fireplace, which leads to the family room, a beacon of natural light (coming in via windows and skylights) and a second fireplace.
The family room opens to the renovated, eat-in kitchen, a standout space. Nearby is the dining room, lovely with wainscoting, a new light fixture and more large windows.
The upper level is home to the master retreat (featuring a vaulted ceiling, sitting area, lovely bath and three closets). Two additional bedrooms share a hall bath in this light-filled upstairs enclave.
The lower level is a world of opportunity, with a large recreation room that could be used in a multitude of ways. There also is a full bath and storage/utility space (with work bench).
As mentioned earlier, you’ll enjoy watching the seasons evolve from one to the next from your lovely wooden deck, along with a pergola. It is a fitting finalé to a home that is set in a great locale and offers standout amenities.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571)239-8014.
