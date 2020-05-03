Three levels of exceptionality totaling 13,000 square feet, embracing the French Provincial style, mark this week’s featured property, set on two acres of bucolic Great Falls countryside.
Built by American Luxury Mansion, the home boasts exquisite design and detail throughout, with extraordinary spaces for entertaining coupled with marvelous areas for family living.
Drenched in sunlight and featuring amenities that range from handmade chandeliers and plastered moulding to hard-carved millwork, the home is a one-of-a-kind showplace that, while grand in every respect, also is warmhearted and charming throughout.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $2,950,000 by Tracy Williams of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.
A strong curb appeal offers a solid first impression, then we are whooshed into the soaring entry foyer, with vistas all the away to the rear of the home, to begin our exploration.
The first level truly is a marvelous space for entertaining in the grand manner. Both the living room (with the home’s first fireplace) and dining room are large and offer bay windows, while the family room provides copious space (that soars toward the heavens) and access to the large rear deck.
The kitchen compound is a standout, designed for serious chefs and featuring a large island, top appliances and a hearty breakfast area.
Tucked away in their own spaces are a large home office and, on the other side of the home, a main-level bedroom, each showcasing flexibility.
The sumptuous master retreat is centerpiece of the second level, with a dual-facing fireplace separating the bedding and sitting areas. There is copious closet space and a sumptuous bath.
Three additional bedrooms are found on the upper level, along with laundry facilities.
Downstairs, the expansive recreation room features a well appointed wet bar, and there also is a large theater room, the home’s sixth bedroom and several bonus spaces to be used as desired.
Visually appealing and fully functional, the home is ready to exceed expectations and offer a delightful respite from the rigors of work or play.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571)239-8014.
