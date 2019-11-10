ON THE MARKET: Franklin Park standout shines
Set amid the serene luxury of Franklin Park and proffering turnkey conditions, this week’s featured property is an exceptional homage to the Arts-and-Crafts bungalow style, conceived by Richard Foster Architects of Rockville and constructed in 2012 by McLean’s own Buchanan Price.
The property truly straddles the generations, paying homage to the elegance of the past while bridging the gap to a new century with modern convenience and efficiency. The result is a home that works well in any situation, whether providing the backdrop for daily living or hosting a soirée of family and friends.
The property – set on more than a half-acre – currently is on the market, listed at $1,995,000
With reproduction period lighting fixtures throughout (many from the Old California Lanter Company) and accoutrements ranging from beadboard wainscoting to three-panel solid-core Craftsman doors, the home emanates a sense of rarifed luxury, and is surrounded by verdant landscaping and the large trees Franklin Park is known for.
Let’s begin our exploration, noting that the layout on the main level is traditional – but with some creative twists. Room sizes are comfortable and traffic flow is quite good.
From the ample living and dining rooms to the standout kitchen area (with stunning amenities) to the large family room, the main level was envisioned to exceed expections. There’s even a home office tucked away, and a lovely screened porch. (And for canine owners, there’s also a dog shower adjacent to the mud room!)
The first upper level is home to the sumptuous master retreat and three additional bedrooms, while a bonus room sits atop the garage. It could be a bedroom, an artist’s retreat, a workout space ... we love the versatility!
Downstairs, the large recreation room is augmented by a second kitchen and dining area plus a sixth full bedroom, allowing it to work well as a standalone place or in tandem with the other levels of the home. There is separate outdoor access.
The delightful features continue throughout; for more on the property, see the Website at www.2115elliottavenue.com. And be ready to pounce on this astounding opportunity!
