This week’s featured property offers a newly completed estate home by acclaimed ALM Luxury Home Builders that, from the outside, exudes all the qualities of French chateau living, while inside, offers its own personal stamp of individuality.
More than 14,000 square feet of showplace living space are found throughout, with dramatic touches that work well as a backdrop for both daily living and entertaining in style.
Meanwhile, you are close to the Great Falls Village Centre, yet still set back in serenity on the large lot – giving you the chance to survey your domains from the expansive deck and gazebo.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $3,950,000 by Fouad Talout and Pascale Karam of Long & Foster Real Estate.
While definitely grand in all respects, the home retains warmth and charm across its three levels, providing a magical backdrop for hosting guests on the main level coupled with marvelous bedroom areas upstairs and informal spots on the walk-up club level downstairs. Throughout, there are grand touches, from the two-story dining room to the stunning owner’s suite to the lower-level cinema. An elevator stands ready to whoosh you from one level to the next.
Our personal favorites would have to be the gracious and spacious owner’s retreat and the soaring dining room, plus the rounded walls in some areas and the well-appointed fitness room and spa suite to work off those holiday calories.
Also near the top of the best-of-the-best list: the lower-level lounge area (with gas fireplace) and bistro/café area. And to circle back to the owner’s suite, we should mention it includes a sitting room, gas fireplace, lighted tray ceilings and a first-class spa bath.
A four-vehicle garage is a decided plus, while the large lot offers ample space for dining, entertaining and playing amid nature.
Visually stunning and creatively laid out, this is a home that provides plenty of space while accentuated elegance.
