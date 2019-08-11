Set on more than a half-acre of verdant grounds in the McLean Station community inside the Beltway, this week’s featured property is a testament to bucolic living, inside and out.
From the open floor plan that works equally well for daily living and for entertaining, to the glorious back yard with pool, showstopper tiered decks and mature trees throughout, the home – located on a cul-de-sac – offers contemporary styles but retains a sense of warmhearted welcome for all who enter. It’s in turnkey condition, ready for its next owners to call it their own.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,295,000 by Laurie Mensing of Long & Foster Real Estate.
The uniquely impressive curb appeal hints at what we might expect as we begin our interior exploration, but there are surprises all along the way. Recessed lighting, hardwood flooring, skylights are just the starters.
The large, open foyer provides vistas all the way to the rear of the home, setting the stage for our perusal.
To our immediate left off the entry is the living room – comfortably proportioned and featuring a grand fireplace. Look up: This room soars two stories, offering up a marvelous ambiance.
The dining room is another comfortable and invigorating spot, with walk-out access to the rear deck in case the urge for al-fresco dining hits.
The updated kitchen features top-quality appliances and an eat-in area, plus a bay window overlooking your rear domains. The adjacent family room features a built-in media center.
The main level also is home to the master retreat, tucked away for privacy and featuring walk-in closets and a lovely bathroom.
Three additional bedrooms are found on the second level; any or all would work well for a multitude of uses should they not be required for sleeping.
The walk-out lower level features a recreation room with built-in bar; a game room with tray ceiling; and an additional bedroom.
The pool area is a standout, and the ever-changing scenery as viewed from the deck area is worthy of every accolade.
It’s a real delight, ready for you to make it your own!
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (703) 738-2521.
