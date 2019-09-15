Our travels searching out the best in local real estate this week bring us to Great Falls, where on a bucolic cul-de-sac lot of 5 acres sits a wonderful opportunity for gracious living.
Featuring more than 9,000 square feet of interior space, with unsurpassed accoutrements, this New England-inspired property is a delight both for daily living and entertaining in style. And with the showstopper saltwater pool being heated, you have the opportunity to enjoy its embrace all year round.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $2,650,000 by Lori Shafran of Yeonas & Shafran Real Estate.
The classic shingle-and-stone curb appeal is accentuated by a lovely wraparound front porch, hinting at all the highlights that await inside.
The elegant interior, with hardwood flooring on the main and upper (bedroom) level, offers a host of formal and informal spaces. Traffic flow is exceptional.
Picking out some of our favorite spaces requires going with the best of the best. They include:
• The formal rooms are amply proportioned but retain a warmhearted appeal.
• The kitchen is a standout, with an oversized Viking refrigerator, island and walk-in pantry. Adjacent is a hearth room with fireplace and easy access to the rear yard.
• The master retreat is the centerpiece of the upper level, a relaxing space with plenty of room plus copious storage and a standout bath. Four additional bedrooms complete the upper level.
• The fully finished lower level adds a further dimension, with amenities such as a home theater, gym, playroom, ample storage, and the final bedroom with bath.
Outside, the delights are just as invigorating, as the pool/Jacuzzi area is surrounded by a fieldstone patio, multiple terraces, screened-in porch with wood-burning fireplace and built-in gas grill, meaning the entertaining never has to stop. And the beauty of nature is all around you.
Adding to the functionality of the property is a four-car garage and ample parking on the driveway.
Add to all the features the fact that you are close to the Great Falls Village Centre and have easy access to restaurants and shops, yet you are set back in a world of rarified luxury.
It’s a win-win proposition, and a home well worthy of consideration. Do not let this stately abode go to someone else!
