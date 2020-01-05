Our never-ending quest for real estate’s best this week brings us to an exceptional all-brick estate home in sought-after Beach Mill Estates.
Set on 1.89 acres and featuring more than 7,000 square feet of sleek, sophisticated interior space – including a showstopper new chef’s kitchen – the open-concept home provides a fitting backdrop for daily living and entertaining in style.
The exterior is just as delightful, with a large pool and marvelous deck for enjoying the seasons.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,649,000 by Dianne Van Volkenburg of Long & Foster Real Estate.
From the moment we are welcomed into the soaring foyer, a sense of élan is found all around. The dramatic flair of the interior design continues in the two-story living room, with a wall of Palladian windows, and the sumptuous formal dining room, with bay windows and an elegant chandelier.
Though touched on earlier, the enormous, renovated kitchen will be the delight of the new owners and the envy of everyone else, from the abundant cabinetry to the high-end appliances. There is room for plenty of cooks in this kitchen!
The family room, with cathedral ceiling, stands tall, and the library features a full wall of built-in shelving.
A main-level master retreat is a special bonus, with plentiful space, a cozy gas fireplace, two large walk-in closets, abundant natural sunlight and French doors that lead to the private deck. In addition, the master bath is a standout.
Upstairs are three bedrooms (one en-suite and two sharing a buddy-bath). An additional bedroom is found over the garage, accessed by a private staircase.
The expansive, fully-finished lower level is another delight, including an open club room with fireplace and wet bar, along with a kitchenette. There also are two bedrooms (perfect for an in-law suite) and exercise room with mirrored walls and dry sauna.
Sumptuous inside and out, this is a marvelous opportunity waiting for you!
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571) 239-8014.
